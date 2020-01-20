BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,987. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

