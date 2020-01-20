BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Tops $780.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $780.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00747040 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004333 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.