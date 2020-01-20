Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 48.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $103.74 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00006454 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Indodax, BigONE and YoBit. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003809 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027989 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Crex24, Exrates, Binance, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Bithumb and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

