Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.01217034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00052315 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00073339 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

