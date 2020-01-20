Bitcoin Zero Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $31,366.00 and approximately $1,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,456,566 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

