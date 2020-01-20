Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $764,853.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $764,853.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

