BlackCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $13,242.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $13,242.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,726,682 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.