Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.26 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), approximately 354,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 326,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.75).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

