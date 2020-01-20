Blockpass Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,160.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $492,164.00 and approximately $12,160.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

