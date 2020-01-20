Blockport (BPT) Tops One Day Volume of $20,601.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

