Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Volume Tops $373,685.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $419,706.00 and approximately $373,685.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.05561670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034059 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

