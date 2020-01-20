Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.12 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 4897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

BONH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.