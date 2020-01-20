BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00060189 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,207,877,125 coins and its circulating supply is 865,556,755 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

