Bounty0x Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,572.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 359.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 340.9% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,572.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

