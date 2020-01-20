Brokerages Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Endologix reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endologix.

Get Endologix alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ ELGX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 273,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Endologix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endologix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.