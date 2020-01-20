Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,175. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

