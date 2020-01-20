Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $5.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings of $5.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $4.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. United Rentals has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

