Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.77 Million

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report sales of $146.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $144.78 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $505.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.77.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.