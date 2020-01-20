Brokerages Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($4.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. 108,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,721. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.