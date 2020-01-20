Brokerages Expect IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Post ($0.36) EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $39.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IGM Biosciences an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 225,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $57.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.32). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

