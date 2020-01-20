Brokerages Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $62.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 132,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 558,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.