Brokerages Expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million.

NGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 112,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.