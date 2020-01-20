Brokerages Expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PWR traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $41.26. 881,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

