Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the highest is $285.54 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $277.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 122.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 1,575,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,308,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,146,000 after buying an additional 461,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $63.20 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

