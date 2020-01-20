Brokerages Set Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $90.80

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. 801,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

