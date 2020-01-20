Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) PT at $10.71

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

