Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €36.28

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.28 ($42.18).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.27 ($39.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,363,974 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.12 and a 200 day moving average of €31.32. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

