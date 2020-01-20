Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Price Target at C$32.33

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.40. 150,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,029. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.83.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$116.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 3.1500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

