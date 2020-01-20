Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target at $21.00

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 2,657,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.
In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
