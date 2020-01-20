Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target at $21.00

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 2,657,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

