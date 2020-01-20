Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $219.20

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $219.82 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $147.76 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.