Brokerages Set Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $93.44

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 273,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. Qualys has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,875,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,307 shares of company stock worth $24,243,141. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

