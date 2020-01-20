Brokerages Set Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) PT at $129.67

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,862,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,779,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,070,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,160. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.25 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

