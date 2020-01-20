Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $15.76

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

