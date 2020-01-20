Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Trading Up 2.2%

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.68, approximately 20,450 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 9,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.62.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

