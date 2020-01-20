BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17, approximately 385,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 202,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

