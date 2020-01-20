C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 1.1%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, 10,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

