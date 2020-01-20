Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.59

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.78. Caesarstone shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 60,084 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1,127.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 131.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

