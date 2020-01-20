California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Analysts predict that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will report $171.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $172.00 million. California Water Service Group reported sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year sales of $709.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 292,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,119,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

