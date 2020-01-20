Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.51. 295,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,576. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

