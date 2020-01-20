Canaccord Genuity Lowers Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target to GBX 60

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamprell from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON LAM opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Lamprell has a 52-week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.60 ($0.92).

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

