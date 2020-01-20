Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

