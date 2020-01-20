Cantor Fitzgerald Raises RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Price Target to $6.00

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

