Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.00

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$115.00 and last traded at C$114.85, with a volume of 17124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$111.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

