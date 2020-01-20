CCUniverse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,960.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $39,549.00 and $10,960.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

