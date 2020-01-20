Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as low as $9.36. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 84,598 shares.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

