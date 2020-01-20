CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

GIB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 132,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. CGI has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 651.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

