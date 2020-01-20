Change (CAG) Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Change has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Change has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $31,928.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Change token can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.03368511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Change

Change’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official website is getchange.com

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

