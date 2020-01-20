China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,001 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 89.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 150.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 33.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.68 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

