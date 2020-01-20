Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,060.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($27.10) and last traded at GBX 2,010 ($26.44), with a volume of 1932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,010 ($26.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,858.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,652.40.

Get Churchill China alerts:

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 14,407 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05), for a total transaction of £230,512 ($303,225.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.