Citigroup Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.